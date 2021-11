Bundle up for the Lunar Eclipse tonight! We will have a cold wind blowing. Temperatures will mostly be in the 50s, and the wind will make it feel colder. The best time to look up is around 3 AM when 97% of the face of the Moon will be in the shadow of the Earth. Morning lows drop into the low 40s to low 50s. Sunny, cool and breezy Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunny and warmer Saturday. Highs mid 70s. Warmer Sunday with an increase in clouds. Highs upper 70s. Some rain chances Sunday night into early Monday as a strong cold front moves through. Highs Monday will be in the mid 60s with windy conditions. Colder Tuesday morning. Freezing temperatures possible on the Northshore. Warmer Thanksgiving with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO