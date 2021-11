The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad and released WR Travis Jonsen. WR Javon McKinley (Injured) Allison, 27, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster after Green Bay sustained some injuries at receiver.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO