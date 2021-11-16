ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Brandin Echols: Lands on injured reserve

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Echols (thigh) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets'...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

newyorkjets.com

Jets Sign S Elijah Riley, Place S Marcus Maye & TE Tyler Kroft on Injured Reserve

The Jets have signed S Elijah Riley and placed both S Marcus Maye and TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. Riley (6-0, 205) signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Army in 2020. He was a final cut and spent the season on Philadelphia's practice squad and was elevated twice during the season before he was promoted to the active roster in December. Riley, who is from Port Jefferson, NY, took four defensive snaps and an additional 65 on special teams last season. He spent this past offseason with the Eagles before he was a final cut and re-signed to the practice squad. In four years for the Black Knights (44 games), Riley totaled 201 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 7 interceptions and 21 pass defenses. He also forced 3 fumbles and had 2 recoveries.
