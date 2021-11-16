Cantwell Announces $60 Million in Grants Awarded to Four Washington State Transportation Infrastructure Projects
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced that a total of $60 million in federal grants has been awarded to four critical Washington state transportation infrastructure projects that will help reduce traffic congestion, ease supply-chain bottlenecks, create jobs, and boost local economies. The awards were made through the U.S....www.cantwell.senate.gov
Comments / 0