ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A Guide to Floral Foam Alternatives

flowermag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom grand installations to small arrangements at home, floral foam has been a mainstay of floral design since 1954 when V.L. Smithers of Smithers-Oasis invented it; however, times and trends have changed. Today’s floral designers can choose from many foam alternatives, all of which leave a smaller footprint on the environment...

flowermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffalo.com

Chamisa Floral’s designs bloom everlasting

Flowers are a fleeting medium, but not for Jackie DiPuccio. She captures the beauty in transition and decay—and prolongs the life of each bloom—with thoughtfully curated dried floral arrangements. Western New Yorkers have embraced her Chamisa Floral designs over the past year for a multitude of uses, from unique gifts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
100layercake.com

Elegant fall event inspiration with unique floral details

Happy Monday, friends! Did you catch last week’s sweet backyard wedding? We’ll keep the cozy vibes coming with this elegant fall editorial Chinling Photography and Type A Society sent our way. It’s got the prettiest fall florals by Flower Bar Co. and a tablescape full of dreamy details, all wrapped up amongst the changing Utah trees.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Canyon News

Dried Floral Material Worth Recycling

UNITED STATES—Gardens might be colorful throughout the year here. There is not much time between the latest of the autumn flowers and the earliest of the spring flowers. Winter flowers are glad to compensate for the lapse. Of course, there are plenty of flowers in spring and summer. Nonetheless, dried flowers are more popular now that there are fewer flowers for cutting.
GARDENING
fourstateshomepage.com

JJ Florals & Gifts have you covered for Fall

PHONE #'(417)-456-9906. It’s the season to celebrate, and we have more truly original ways than ever to send a smile! From colorful summer flowers for decorating, to gifts & gourmet foods for sharing, to picnic recipes, summer party ideas and more, you’ll find everything you need to connect with the important people in your life. view all best sellers fourth of July, Graduation & summer get togethers.
SENECA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Massachusetts State
dailypostathenian.com

Museum Matters: Holiday floral arrangements with Gayle Fisher

Master Gardener Gayle Fisher will be giving a class on holiday arrangements at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. Interested attendees can opt to bring their own container, floral foam, shears, and plant materials if you want to create a holiday arrangement or you can enjoy the demonstration without creating one of your own. Her goal is to teach basic design and inspire people to decorate for the holiday season. No supplies will be provided by the museum for this event.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
coastalbreezenews.com

Festive Florals For Your Thanksgiving Table

You’ve been planning this all year. Last year, friends and relatives preferred to celebrate alone. But this year, you started your guest list early and your table is almost set for the Thanksgiving. feast and soon your table will be filled with delicious mouthwatering food. Let’s not forget the table...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Norfolk Daily News

New in Town: Handties Floral Studio

Owners and/or operators and their background: Handties Floral Studio owner McKayla Schroeder has worked as a florist for the past seven years. She started while in college in the floral department at Hy-Vee West. Schroeder said she always has had an interest in art and being creative and, over the years, she has developed her skills and has spent time honing her abilities with both silk and real flowers.
NORFOLK, NE
Tree Hugger

11 Vibrant Flowers That Attract Hummingbirds

Is there anything better than watching cheerful hummingbirds flitter around? It's easy to attract these magical birds to your garden with a few well-selected flowers. To keep their fast metabolism working, hummingbirds need to eat about every 10 minutes, so they could use all the help they can get! They rely on bright colors (especially red) to spot the best blooms, and they are particularly fond of tubular-shaped flowers that hold larger quantities of nectar.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Harris
People

Wayfair Secretly Discounted Select Items from HGTV's Property Brothers Home Collection — Here's What to Shop

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Scott Living Dari Heathered Semi-Sheer Single Curtain Panel. $17.99. ($45.00) Wayfair. Scott Living Marble/Brown Ceramic Table Vase. $24.99. ($32.99) Wayfair. Scott Living Hawthorn Frame End Table. $310.00. ($465.00)
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Floral Kinetic Jewelry

Victoria Walker makes delicate and articulate flower-shaped kinetic jewelry. Each piece is handmade to order and is perfect for botanical enthusiasts and consumers looking for a fascinating piece of jewelry. The brand puts a twist on the classic locket by creating a flower-shaped piece that opens and closes, hiding the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
flowermag.com

Easy-to-Grow Potted Hyacinths

Potted hyacinths add to the Christmas cheer at Hill House, blogger and author Paula Sutton’s charming home in the English countryside. Hyacinths are equally as easy to grow indoors and their sweet, heady scent will fill your home with the most beautiful fragrance, making them not only something lovely to look at, but also a natural air freshener! Look for specially prepared bulbs which have been pre-chilled into thinking that winter has already passed. Florists, garden centres and even supermarkets will sell them as soon as autumn is over. Plant the bulbs in vintage containers or specially shaped hyacinth jars, which have an hourglass shape—the pinched-in waist supports the bulb just above the water which sits in the bottom part of the jar. Like paperwhites, they can grow in any planting medium, whether standard potting soil, wet gravel or even water on its own.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floral Foam#Floral Designer
wfla.com

Best floral bed sheets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While floral bed sheets are still perfectly at home in cottage or farmhouse spaces for a calm vintage look, they’re also taking over bolder maximalist decor in surprising ways. Florals are no longer fussy or prim. Instead, they are highly fashionable and inviting. It’s all about how you style it.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Africa
rismedia.com

5 Habits of Clean People That You Can Adopt in Your Home

For some, keeping house comes naturally. For others, particularly those with young children, it can feel like a constant battle. If your home is not as tidy as you would like, implementing some carefully chosen new habits can be all that it takes to tip the scales. Make cleaning and tidying more manageable than ever before by adopting these habits “clean people” already know.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy