A Guide to Floral Foam Alternatives

Potted hyacinths add to the Christmas cheer at Hill House, blogger and author Paula Sutton’s charming home in the English countryside. Hyacinths are equally as easy to grow indoors and their sweet, heady scent will fill your home with the most beautiful fragrance, making them not only something lovely to look at, but also a natural air freshener! Look for specially prepared bulbs which have been pre-chilled into thinking that winter has already passed. Florists, garden centres and even supermarkets will sell them as soon as autumn is over. Plant the bulbs in vintage containers or specially shaped hyacinth jars, which have an hourglass shape—the pinched-in waist supports the bulb just above the water which sits in the bottom part of the jar. Like paperwhites, they can grow in any planting medium, whether standard potting soil, wet gravel or even water on its own.

