Animals

Thank you, Urban Bird Collective!

fmr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall, we held a BIPOC bird walk with the Urban Bird Collective in the Mississippi River Gorge. We were one of five organizations they partnered with this year to support Black, Indigenous, People of Color and LGBTQ...

fmr.org

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Thank you to community

I am in the middle of a trip to visit my family in your wonderful town. My dear brother Buddy had been a resident for some 40-plus years, and I wanted to come here and experience this place yet again and feel the love you have so kindly given my brother, his fabulous and supportive wife, and my incredible nieces and nephews.
SOCIETY
Coeur d'Alene Press

A big thank you — in color

A handful of North Idaho College students spent about fourteen hours working on an appreciation graffiti project for health care workers through a collaboration between the college student government and Kootenai Health. The design was created by student government President Annie Vladovska and was spray painted on the pavement on Kootenai Health Way, on the east side of the hospital. Photo courtesy of Katrina Walker/Kootenai Health.
KOOTENAI, ID
Moore News

Thank you, veterans!

Thursday marks the day each year that is set aside to pay tribute to our country’s military veterans. Yes, Veterans Day is a time in which we are reminded of the brave men and women who’ve made it possible for us to enjoy the freedoms we have today. However, is it enough to say thank you and pay tribute to them just once a year? I don’t think so.
POLITICS
The Daily Astorian

Scratchpad: The power of thank you

“I’ve got a story for you, and it’s a big deal,” whispered my assignment editor with an amused smirk. I had just started my journalism career in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and was working a grueling early-morning shift. After a year of coming into work at 2 a.m. and leaving past dusk for “big stories,” I wasn’t sure what to expect. I couldn’t hide the hesitation on my face.
ENTERTAINMENT
State
Mississippi State
Daily Advocate

Thank you Arcanum volunteers!

The Arcanum Garden Club would like to thank the volunteers who have helped make this past growing season a huge success! In May, during Serve Arcanum Day, the following students — Emilie Fout, Lily Johnting, Aslin Miller, Katie Sharp, Hailey Smith, Rylee Leeper, and Ava Gilbert — were a big help in getting things started for the Garden Club.
ARCANUM, OH
orangetownnews.com

Thank You for Supporting Funtober!

The Funtober at the Fairground was held October 23 and all those in attendance had a wonderful time. It was a beautiful day in which families were able to enjoy a Trunk or Treat, Park & Rec games, DJ Lucas, hayrides with Kriz Farm and Ice Cream, hot dogs, hot chocolate, and cider. The Orange Community Services Department, Youth Services and Orange Park & Recreation hosted the event and would also like to thank our sponsors. Thank you to our Candy sponsors: Goddard School and the Lions Club of Orange; DJ Level: Baybrook Remodelers and Yale University; Magician Sponsor: Rubino Family Chiropractic; and our Friend Sponsor: Courtyard by Marriott.
ORANGE, CT
Record-Journal

Thank you Beaumont Farms!

Billy Beaumont who owns Beaumont Farms in Wallingford generously donated small pumpkins for every single student at Casimir Pulaski School. Lynn Andrews, a first grade teacher at Casimir Pulaski reached out to Billy to see if he could donate 600 pumpkins. Instead he donated 700 pumpkins! He has graciously donated pumpkins to our students in the past.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Richmond.com

Thank you to our clients

As the holiday season is upon us and Thanksgiving arriving this week, we are reminded of the main reason we love what we do at The Yeatman Group. It’s easy to get distracted by the many beautiful homes, communities, and great deals we come across every day, but we wanted to celebrated the BEST part of our industry - YOU, our clients. Everyday we meet amazing people and families whom we get to work with hand-in-hand as they make the most impactful purchases and sales of their lives.
ECONOMY
CBS Chicago

Native American Chicagoans Share What Thanksgiving Means To Them

CHICAGO (CBS) — November is Native American Heritage Month. It falls within the same month as the holiday that many Native Americans describe as a painful one. CBS 2 Morning Insider Marissa Parra shares what Thanksgiving means to Native American Chicagoans. Norma Robertson sits at her table doing traditional Native American bead work, an array of colourful beads are scattered on her desk. She’s fastidious, focused on her next project before gesturing to the zip cover in her hands. “I learned this a long time ago,” said the member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Tribe. Her handwork is precise, just like her grandma taught her. “She said,...
CHICAGO, IL
southsidepride.com

Thank you, Cam Gordon

The huge and spontaneous outpouring of gratitude on the Seward Neighborhood Forum for Cam Gordon was begun by Jim Welna:. Wanted to thank Cam Gordon for his service to our community and the City of Minneapolis as a member of the Minneapolis City Council since 2006. He was out front on many issues that we now take for granted. I appreciate that he showed up for neighborhood and business meetings at all hours. He listened carefully, kept us updated and worked hard to form coalitions on difficult issues. In addition, I want to thank his aide, Robin Garwood, who also worked tirelessly on our behalf. – Jim Welna.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecorryjournal.com

Thank you for your service

The words “Thank you for your service” echoed through the air today as hundreds of students and staff of Corry Area Middle-High School gathered in front of the building to show their appreciation for veterans in honor of Veterans Day. Many handmade signs of gratitude and flags were visible, accompanied by patriotic music during the drive-thru event organized by the school’s social studies department. Every veteran received a doughnut donated by Sander’s Markets and a thank you letter written by Corry students.
CORRY, PA
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
North Coast Journal

Losing California

The Centerville cliffs are eroding into the Pacific Ocean. Over the past 25 years, I have watched this part of the coastline slide into the ocean. The landscape feels like it is straight out of an apocalyptic movie. In fact, in the late 1990s, while attending Humboldt State University, I shot a few student films here on land that has now fallen into the ocean.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goodhousekeeping.com

16 Facts to Learn for Native American Heritage Month

There are over 9 million Native Americans and Native Alaskans living in the United States today. And with over 500 federally recognized tribes, there are hundreds of different cultures that are as unique as the people they represent. From artwork and literature, to cuisine and music, there is much to appreciate and learn.
SOCIETY

