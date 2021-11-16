Thank you, Urban Bird Collective!

The huge and spontaneous outpouring of gratitude on the Seward Neighborhood Forum for Cam Gordon was begun by Jim Welna:. Wanted to thank Cam Gordon for his service to our community and the City of Minneapolis as a member of the Minneapolis City Council since 2006. He was out front on many issues that we now take for granted. I appreciate that he showed up for neighborhood and business meetings at all hours. He listened carefully, kept us updated and worked hard to form coalitions on difficult issues. In addition, I want to thank his aide, Robin Garwood, who also worked tirelessly on our behalf. – Jim Welna.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO