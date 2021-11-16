2021 RSM Classic Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

Once again, Sea Island, Georgia, will play host to the PGA Tour’s best this week.

Robert Streb is back to defend his title this year at the 2021 RSM Classic, held at a pair of golf courses for the first two rounds. Sea Island’s Seaside course plays to a par 70 at 7,005 yards, while the Plantation course will play as a par 72 at 7,060 yards. The weekend rounds will be only played on the Seaside course.

Check out Thursday’s first-round groupings and tee times below, as well as this week’s complete TV and online streaming schedule. All times are Eastern.

Tee times

Seaside – 1st tee

Tee time Players

9:30 a.m. Chris Kirk, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Doug Ghim

9:40 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Jonathan Byrd, Henrik Norlander

9:50 a.m. Max Homa, Louis Oosthuizen, Scottie Scheffler

10 a.m. Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann

10:10 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Corey Conners, William McGirt

10:20 a.m. Davis Riley, Matthias Schwab, Austin Smotherman

10:30 a.m. Hayden Buckley, David Skinns, Kevin Yu

10:40 a.m. Austin Cook, Patrick Rodgers, Sam Ryder

10:50 a.m. Brice Garnett, Denny McCarthy, Matt Wallace

11 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson

11:10 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Graeme McDowell

11:20 a.m. Roger Sloan, Hank Lebioda, Stephan Jaeger

11:30 a.m. Cameron Young, Jared Wolfe, Kyle Westmoreland

Seaside – 10th tee

Tee time Players

9:30 a.m.

Peter Malnati, John Huh, Brandon Hagy

9:40 a.m.

Alex Noren, Bronson Burgoon, Wyndham Clark

9:50 a.m.

Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston, Jimmy Walker

10 a.m.

Michael Thompson, Martin Trainer, Brian Harman

10:10 a.m.

Russell Knox, Harry Higgs, Sepp Straka

10:20 a.m.

Trey Mullinax, Greyson Sigg, Nick Hardy

10:30 a.m.

Michael Gligic, Alex Smalley, Callum Tarren

10:40 a.m.

Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Matthew NeSmith

10:50 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, J.J. Spaun, Kelly Kraft

11 a.m.

Matt Jones, Jim Herman, Keegan Bradley

11:10 a.m.

Seamus Power, Brian Gay, Dylan Frittelli

11:20 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett

11:30 a.m.

Mito Pereira, David Lipsky, Mickey DeMorat

Plantation – 1st tee

Tee time Players

9:30 a.m.

Chris Stroud, Russell Henley, Vaughn Taylor

9:40 a.m.

Danny Lee, Nick Watney, David Hearn

9:50 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III, Luke Donald

10 a.m.

Cam Davis, Branden Grace, Kevin Tway

10:10 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Brian Stuard, D.J. Trahan

10:20 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Dylan Wu, Joshua Creel

10:30 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Ben Kohles, Brett Drewitt

10:40 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Rory Sabbatini, Doc Redman

10:50 a.m. Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Chez Reavie

11 a.m.

11:10 a.m.

Richy Werenski, Adam Long, Brandt Snedeker

11:20 a.m.

Vince Whaley, Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey

11:30 a.m.

Taylor Moore, Andrew Novak, J.P. Griffin

Plantation – 10th tee

Tee time Players

9:30 a.m. Scott Piercy, Luke List, Anirban Lahiri

9:40 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes, Kramer Hickok

9:50 a.m. Hudson Swafford, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire

10 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell, Davis Love III

10:10 a.m. Ben Crane, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower

10:20 a.m. Adam Svensson, Paul Barjon, Davis Thompson

10:30 a.m. Seth Reeves, Kurt Kitayama, Ludvig Aberg

10:40 a.m. Troy Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Jonas Blixt

10:50 a.m. Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, Tyler McCumber

11 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Robert Streb

11:10 a.m. Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Jason Day

11:20 a.m. Dawie van der Walt, Max McGreevy, Carl Yuan

11:30 a.m. Lee Hodges, Curtis Thompson, Kyle Wilshire

TV, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times ET.

Thursday, Nov. 18

TV

Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

TV

Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

TV

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

TV

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

