2021 RSM Classic Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info
Once again, Sea Island, Georgia, will play host to the PGA Tour’s best this week.
Robert Streb is back to defend his title this year at the 2021 RSM Classic, held at a pair of golf courses for the first two rounds. Sea Island’s Seaside course plays to a par 70 at 7,005 yards, while the Plantation course will play as a par 72 at 7,060 yards. The weekend rounds will be only played on the Seaside course.
Check out Thursday’s first-round groupings and tee times below, as well as this week’s complete TV and online streaming schedule. All times are Eastern.
Tee times
Seaside – 1st tee
Tee time Players
9:30 a.m. Chris Kirk, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Doug Ghim
9:40 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Jonathan Byrd, Henrik Norlander
9:50 a.m. Max Homa, Louis Oosthuizen, Scottie Scheffler
10 a.m. Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann
10:10 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Corey Conners, William McGirt
10:20 a.m. Davis Riley, Matthias Schwab, Austin Smotherman
10:30 a.m. Hayden Buckley, David Skinns, Kevin Yu
10:40 a.m. Austin Cook, Patrick Rodgers, Sam Ryder
10:50 a.m. Brice Garnett, Denny McCarthy, Matt Wallace
11 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson
11:10 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Graeme McDowell
11:20 a.m. Roger Sloan, Hank Lebioda, Stephan Jaeger
11:30 a.m. Cameron Young, Jared Wolfe, Kyle Westmoreland
Seaside – 10th tee
Tee time Players
9:30 a.m.
Peter Malnati, John Huh, Brandon Hagy
9:40 a.m.
Alex Noren, Bronson Burgoon, Wyndham Clark
9:50 a.m.
Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston, Jimmy Walker
10 a.m.
Michael Thompson, Martin Trainer, Brian Harman
10:10 a.m.
Russell Knox, Harry Higgs, Sepp Straka
10:20 a.m.
Trey Mullinax, Greyson Sigg, Nick Hardy
10:30 a.m.
Michael Gligic, Alex Smalley, Callum Tarren
10:40 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Matthew NeSmith
10:50 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, J.J. Spaun, Kelly Kraft
11 a.m.
Matt Jones, Jim Herman, Keegan Bradley
11:10 a.m.
Seamus Power, Brian Gay, Dylan Frittelli
11:20 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett
11:30 a.m.
Mito Pereira, David Lipsky, Mickey DeMorat
Plantation – 1st tee
Tee time Players
9:30 a.m.
Chris Stroud, Russell Henley, Vaughn Taylor
9:40 a.m.
Danny Lee, Nick Watney, David Hearn
9:50 a.m.
Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III, Luke Donald
10 a.m.
Cam Davis, Branden Grace, Kevin Tway
10:10 a.m.
Adam Hadwin, Brian Stuard, D.J. Trahan
10:20 a.m.
Sahith Theegala, Dylan Wu, Joshua Creel
10:30 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Ben Kohles, Brett Drewitt
10:40 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Rory Sabbatini, Doc Redman
10:50 a.m. Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Chez Reavie
Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Chez Reavie
11:10 a.m.
Richy Werenski, Adam Long, Brandt Snedeker
11:20 a.m.
Vince Whaley, Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey
11:30 a.m.
Taylor Moore, Andrew Novak, J.P. Griffin
Plantation – 10th tee
Tee time Players
9:30 a.m. Scott Piercy, Luke List, Anirban Lahiri
9:40 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes, Kramer Hickok
9:50 a.m. Hudson Swafford, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire
10 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell, Davis Love III
10:10 a.m. Ben Crane, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower
10:20 a.m. Adam Svensson, Paul Barjon, Davis Thompson
10:30 a.m. Seth Reeves, Kurt Kitayama, Ludvig Aberg
10:40 a.m. Troy Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Jonas Blixt
10:50 a.m. Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, Tyler McCumber
11 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Robert Streb
11:10 a.m. Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Jason Day
11:20 a.m. Dawie van der Walt, Max McGreevy, Carl Yuan
11:30 a.m. Lee Hodges, Curtis Thompson, Kyle Wilshire
TV, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times ET.
Thursday, Nov. 18
TV
Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19
TV
Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
TV
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
TV
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
