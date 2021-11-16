ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

2021 RSM Classic Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199Yul_0cygIsdv00

Once again, Sea Island, Georgia, will play host to the PGA Tour’s best this week.

Robert Streb is back to defend his title this year at the 2021 RSM Classic, held at a pair of golf courses for the first two rounds. Sea Island’s Seaside course plays to a par 70 at 7,005 yards, while the Plantation course will play as a par 72 at 7,060 yards. The weekend rounds will be only played on the Seaside course.

Check out Thursday’s first-round groupings and tee times below, as well as this week’s complete TV and online streaming schedule. All times are Eastern.

RSM Classic: Fantasy rankings

Tee times

Seaside – 1st tee

Tee time Players

9:30 a.m. Chris Kirk, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Doug Ghim

9:40 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Jonathan Byrd, Henrik Norlander

9:50 a.m. Max Homa, Louis Oosthuizen, Scottie Scheffler

10 a.m. Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann

10:10 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Corey Conners, William McGirt

10:20 a.m. Davis Riley, Matthias Schwab, Austin Smotherman

10:30 a.m. Hayden Buckley, David Skinns, Kevin Yu

10:40 a.m. Austin Cook, Patrick Rodgers, Sam Ryder

10:50 a.m. Brice Garnett, Denny McCarthy, Matt Wallace

11 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson

11:10 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Graeme McDowell

11:20 a.m. Roger Sloan, Hank Lebioda, Stephan Jaeger

11:30 a.m. Cameron Young, Jared Wolfe, Kyle Westmoreland

Seaside – 10th tee

Tee time Players

9:30 a.m.

Peter Malnati, John Huh, Brandon Hagy

9:40 a.m.

Alex Noren, Bronson Burgoon, Wyndham Clark

9:50 a.m.

Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston, Jimmy Walker

10 a.m.

Michael Thompson, Martin Trainer, Brian Harman

10:10 a.m.

Russell Knox, Harry Higgs, Sepp Straka

10:20 a.m.

Trey Mullinax, Greyson Sigg, Nick Hardy

10:30 a.m.

Michael Gligic, Alex Smalley, Callum Tarren

10:40 a.m.

Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Matthew NeSmith

10:50 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, J.J. Spaun, Kelly Kraft

11 a.m.

Matt Jones, Jim Herman, Keegan Bradley

11:10 a.m.

Seamus Power, Brian Gay, Dylan Frittelli

11:20 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Scott Gutschewski, Joseph Bramlett

11:30 a.m.

Mito Pereira, David Lipsky, Mickey DeMorat

Plantation – 1st tee

Tee time Players

9:30 a.m.

Chris Stroud, Russell Henley, Vaughn Taylor

9:40 a.m.

Danny Lee, Nick Watney, David Hearn

9:50 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III, Luke Donald

10 a.m.

Cam Davis, Branden Grace, Kevin Tway

10:10 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Brian Stuard, D.J. Trahan

10:20 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Dylan Wu, Joshua Creel

10:30 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Ben Kohles, Brett Drewitt

10:40 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Rory Sabbatini, Doc Redman

10:50 a.m. Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Chez Reavie

11 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Chez Reavie

11:10 a.m.

Richy Werenski, Adam Long, Brandt Snedeker

11:20 a.m.

Vince Whaley, Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey

11:30 a.m.

Taylor Moore, Andrew Novak, J.P. Griffin

Plantation – 10th tee

Tee time Players

9:30 a.m. Scott Piercy, Luke List, Anirban Lahiri

9:40 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes, Kramer Hickok

9:50 a.m. Hudson Swafford, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire

10 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell, Davis Love III

10:10 a.m. Ben Crane, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower

10:20 a.m. Adam Svensson, Paul Barjon, Davis Thompson

10:30 a.m. Seth Reeves, Kurt Kitayama, Ludvig Aberg

10:40 a.m. Troy Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Jonas Blixt

10:50 a.m. Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, Tyler McCumber

11 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Robert Streb

11:10 a.m. Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Jason Day

11:20 a.m. Dawie van der Walt, Max McGreevy, Carl Yuan

11:30 a.m. Lee Hodges, Curtis Thompson, Kyle Wilshire

TV, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times ET.

Thursday, Nov. 18

TV

Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

TV

Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

TV

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

TV

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Watch Phil Mickelson make an ace, deliver like only Phil can in a sponsor outing

Phil Mickelson had a bit of a rough go in last week's PGA Tour Champions event. It wouldn't have been all that bad if the ninth hole at The Country Club of Virginia didn't exist, but it does, and Lefty made a pair of quadruple-bogey 9s en route to a T-47 finish, by far his worst showing in five events on the senior circuit. (He's won three of them, of course).
GOLF
detroitsportsnation.com

Tiger Woods is reportedly going to attempt a comeback

Just when many thought we had seen the great Tiger Woods golf for the last time, it sounds like he is not quite ready to put away his clubs. According to Woods’ good buddy, Justin Thomas, Tiger is going to attempt a comeback to professional golf. During a recent episode...
GOLF
Golf.com

How to watch the 2021 Houston Open: TV schedule, streaming, tee times

This week the PGA Tour heads to Texas for the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Houston Open preview. At this week’s Houston Open, golf fans will be treated to a star-studded field of players...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open Sunday tee times, TV info

After stops in Bermuda and Mexico the last two weeks the PGA Tour is back in the United States, deep in the heart of Texas. Memorial Park Golf Course plays host to the Tour’s newly-named 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open this week, but it will be without last year’s winner (and last week’s runner up) Carlos Ortiz, who withdrew with an injury on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
nationalclubgolfer.com

PGA Tour preview: RSM Classic TV times and betting tips

After a solid run of winners and value place picks, it appears our luck finally ran out last week. Still, with another top level PGA Tour event coming into vision, there is always another opportunity to find a winner. I have scoured the field at the RSM Classic to find three players I feel have a great chance to get us back on track. But first…
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Collin Morikawa Honored With European Tour Lifetime Membership

Citing his debut Open Championship victory at Royal St Georges in July, the European Tour granted Collin Morikawa with an honorary lifetime membership. The California native, who also won the 2020 PGA Championship in his debut, enters the week at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai as the leader of the Tour’s Race to Dubai.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Rsm Classic#Live Tv#Tv Channel#The Pga Tour#Plantation#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Korda, Ko among leaders entering final round of LPGA Tour Championship

LPGA Player of the Year contenders Nelly Korda and Ko Jin-young set the stage for a dramatic final-round duel Saturday as they joined a four-way tie for the lead alongside Nasa Hataoka and Celine Boutier at the LPGA Tour Championship. Boutier, who has captured titles on both the Ladies European Tour and the US LPGA Tour since helping Europe to the Solheim Cup crown in September, started the day with a four-shot lead.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy