Over the past 15 to 20 years, the emergence of the mega-team has garnered the headlines. However, these super-sized teams aren’t the only ones turning a profit — a profit that dwarfs most real estate brokerage’s profit. Teams of all sizes have average gross margins more than double the average of brokerage firms when compared to data from the 2021 RealTrends 500 top brokerage firms and RTC Consulting benchmarking data. Real estate team profitability is stunning.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO