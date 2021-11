You could buy a top-of-the-line laptop and a new cell phone to match, or you could pay one month’s rent for a single-family home in Los Angeles. It’s not much better for prospective single-family renters across California, a study by HouseCanary found. In Ventura or Carlsbad, median single-family rents are $4,250, and in Santa Clara and Berkeley, median single-family rents reached $4,225 and $4,200, respectively. That’s nearly as much as it costs to deliver a newborn, on average, even with employer-provided health insurance, and quite a bit more than the $3,900 the average woman earns each month.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO