There were a lot of teams who laid an egg on Sunday, but Colin Cowherd has his attention on one franchise that he’s calling “outdated.”. On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd ripped the Seattle Seahawks for how they looked in their 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He pointed out that the Seahawks look lost when star quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t playing well.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO