Power up phones, smart watches, and more with this 4-in-1 charger for less than $20

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether you're working from home, back in school, or traveling the globe, most of us share a common need these days. In a world that commands constant connection, it's imperative to have the power you require to accomplish tasks of all kinds.

Never risk being caught off guard without the right equipment by investing in a 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger. For a limited time, this versatile tool is available for only $15.97 (reg. $34) with Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters.

That's half off the price for a case that provides more power and cuts down on unnecessary clutter. This charger's four connectors offer easy options to boost up your iPhone or Android devices, along with an Apple Watch, all at the same time.

This is the complete package, primed to get you out of a pinch and keep you prepared for whatever the day throws your way. According to a recent study from Harvard, an average American spends 2-4 hours on their phone daily, and if you fall under this category or go beyond it, you likely understand the anxiety that can come with a dwindling battery.

Through only one cord, you'll have access to lightning, USB-C, micro USB, and Apple Watch charging options, ensuring you'll never worry about needing multiple outlets. This is perfect for limited-space areas such as offices or dorm rooms, and makes it an easy fit inside any kitchen or bedroom.

Designed with top-quality TPE, nylon-braided cable, and an aluminum shell, this product is built to last. And at nearly 50 inches long, its cable is ready to reach where you need it. Buyers have rated this product 4.5 out of five stars, with one reviewer writing, "Excellent for travel. Easy to access the variety of charger ports and particularly like the Apple Watch charger as part of this adapter."

Don't settle for annoyingly slow charge times or taking turns with different devices. Get them all powered up together by picking up your 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger for only $15.97 (reg. $34) with Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters pricing.

Prices subject to change.

