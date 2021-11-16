Part Time Out of Hours Shift Coordinator (UK Based Remote)

Job Title: Part Time Out of Hours Shift Coordinator

Reporting to: First Response Team Leader

We are currently looking to recruit a fully remote Out of Hours Shift Coordinator with a background in administration and customer service to join our First Response Team.

In this role, you’ll be working as an extension of our First Response team in the supply of ad hoc shift cover to a large number of social care organisations across London. Your role will include shift management, responding to emergency staffing requests and dealing with customer enquiries.

The successful candidate will join our current team of Out of Hours Shift Coordinators to deliver an excellent experience to our customers and workers.

The working hours for this role will be on a rota basis with other team members and will include 2 of the following shifts per week:

Saturday: 7:30am - 4:00pm, 8:30am – 5:00pm or 9:30am - 6.00pm

Sunday: 7:30am - 3:15pm or 3:15pm - 11:00pm

Before joining our Out of Hours team, you would receive 4 weeks of virtual on-the-job training and comprehensive support. For the training period, you would need to be available Monday to Friday during office hours with further training delivered once a month, on an ongoing basis.

Who we are:

Central Recruitment is no ordinary recruitment company – we value long-term customer and candidate relationships and focus on delivering a high quality service with honesty and integrity.

You’ll need to be:

Experienced in customer service or administration within a busy office environment

A clear communicator with excellent verbal and written attention to detail

Exceptional at using your interpersonal skills to develop professional relationships with customers and candidates alike

Naturally well-organised

Analytical and able to problem solve quickly

Able to multi-task and meet deadlines

Proficient with a range of IT systems, including MS Office programmes

What you will get in return:

In return, we offer a competitive starting salary, training and development opportunities, commission and the opportunity to work for a values-based employer.

Home Environment Requirement

As this role is home-based, there is no geographical restriction for applicants who wish to apply from around the UK however a professional home working environment with excellent broadband connectivity is critical.