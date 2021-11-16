ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part Time Out of Hours Shift Coordinator (UK Based Remote)

 8 days ago
Job Title: Part Time Out of Hours Shift Coordinator

Reporting to: First Response Team Leader

We are currently looking to recruit a fully remote Out of Hours Shift Coordinator with a background in administration and customer service to join our First Response Team.

In this role, you’ll be working as an extension of our First Response team in the supply of ad hoc shift cover to a large number of social care organisations across London. Your role will include shift management, responding to emergency staffing requests and dealing with customer enquiries.

The successful candidate will join our current team of Out of Hours Shift Coordinators to deliver an excellent experience to our customers and workers.

The working hours for this role will be on a rota basis with other team members and will include 2 of the following shifts per week:

  • Saturday: 7:30am - 4:00pm, 8:30am – 5:00pm or 9:30am - 6.00pm
  • Sunday: 7:30am - 3:15pm or 3:15pm - 11:00pm

Before joining our Out of Hours team, you would receive 4 weeks of virtual on-the-job training and comprehensive support. For the training period, you would need to be available Monday to Friday during office hours with further training delivered once a month, on an ongoing basis.

Who we are:

Central Recruitment is no ordinary recruitment company – we value long-term customer and candidate relationships and focus on delivering a high quality service with honesty and integrity.

You’ll need to be:

  • Experienced in customer service or administration within a busy office environment
  • A clear communicator with excellent verbal and written attention to detail
  • Exceptional at using your interpersonal skills to develop professional relationships with customers and candidates alike
  • Naturally well-organised
  • Analytical and able to problem solve quickly
  • Able to multi-task and meet deadlines
  • Proficient with a range of IT systems, including MS Office programmes

What you will get in return:

In return, we offer a competitive starting salary, training and development opportunities, commission and the opportunity to work for a values-based employer.

Home Environment Requirement

As this role is home-based, there is no geographical restriction for applicants who wish to apply from around the UK however a professional home working environment with excellent broadband connectivity is critical.

HackerNoon

How Companies Should Act When Employees Work Two Full-Time Jobs

According to a recent poll by The Wall Street Journal, there is a new trend in remote work: having two full-time jobs at once. Most employees try to hide their "double life" from their employers. Even with a conscientious attitude, when both employers know about the existence of each other, there are many overlaps. It is impossible to attend two Scrum Morning Stand-Ups or two important meetings simultaneously. It's better to warn that such cases are not welcome so you can aim for an employee who will fully invest in your company.
ECONOMY
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

How to make roads with recycled waste, and pave the way to a circular economy

It cost A$49 million to add 12.5 kilometres of extra lanes to Western Australia’s Kwinana Highway, south of Perth’s CBD. That’s not unusual. On average, building a single lane of road costs about about A$5 million per kilometre. What is unusual about this stretch of extra freeway is not the money but the materials beneath the bitumen: two stabilising layers comprised of 25,000 tonnes of crushed recycled concrete, about 90% of which came from the demolition of Subiaco Oval (once Perth’s premier football ground). Recycling building and construction materials remains the exception to the rule in Australia. The National Waste Policy...
ENVIRONMENT
