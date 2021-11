There appears to be an issue with VMWare Tools for Windows. If you try to enable Memory Integrity in Windows 11 (I haven't tried it in Windows 10), in both Workstation and Fusion it refuses to enable because of a single driver. The driver is an Intel Pro/1000 network driver E1G6032E.sys. The reason I believe it relates to VMWare Tools is because, if you remove the driver, you lose networking in the guest. No matter how you change your VM settings, networking on the guest will not work until you replace the Intel driver. This isn't critical; Windows 11 will work without Memory Integrity being enabled. However, it would be nice if it were fixed. I discovered this because I was reading about how when you upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 VBS is automatically disabled, and I wanted to see what would happen if I enabled it. Turns out I couldn't.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO