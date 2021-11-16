Waking Night Extra Care Worker

Are you looking for a diverse role that is fun, stimulating and rewarding every day?

Creative Support is looking for a warm and caring Waking Night Support Worker to join our friendly Extra Care team at Station View, Barrow-in-Furness. At this lively service, we provide quality care and support to 31 residents, helping and encouraging them to lead a fulfilling and enriched life. The service is made up of 41 self-contained flats and the individuals we support are upward of 55 years old with a range of needs including Dementia, learning disabilities & physical disabilities. Our service users have a wide range of support needs, some require a lot of support including double calls as they require hoisting, and others only require prompting with medication.

No two days at Station View in Barrow will be the same as we support our residents to follow their passions and engage in a wide range of activities. Activities may include movie nights, gardening, day trips, meals out and many more!

Your role will include:

Prove consistent, respectful personal care, medication administration, manual handling and help with domestic tasks

Developing warm and trusting relationships with service users enabling them to enjoy their time at the service to the fullest

Encourage residents to engage in a range of exciting social activities both within and outside the home

Part time hours (to be agreed), shift times are 22:00-08:00

We need Waking Night Support Workers who are passionate about providing dedicated care and support to older people. Good communication skills are key to your role as a Support Worker, as is the ability to provide respectful personal care to meet the service user’s needs.

We are looking for candidates from all walks of life. Previous experience in care is essential for this role and a passion for providing person-centred care and support within a fun and friendly environment!

Station View is situated in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria in front of the train station and within walking distance of the town centre. There is an excellent bus service (bus stop outside front door) linking up with the Lake District & surrounding areas. There is a Bingo hall opposite which is very popular with service users. A few yards up the road is our local British Legion club which hosts live entertainment several nights a week.

Benefits of working with Creative Support:

A one-off bonus of £100 upon successful completion of the 4-month probationary period.

Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave,

Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff

Free employee support programme

All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams

Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma

You will have the option of being paid monthly or weekly

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.