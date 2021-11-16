Weekend Waking Night Support Worker

Creative Support is a non-profit provider of personalised care and support to people with learning disabilities, mental health needs, autism spectrum conditions, and older people. We are recruiting a Support Worker for our team to work waking nights through the weekend at our Extra Care Service for older people in Slough.

Working as part of a team you will provide personal care, support with mediation, nutrition and wellbeing to individuals at our Slough service as part of a commissioned care packages. The services are supported by a senior staff team and Registered Manager. We are looking for a motivated and warm applicant to work in a caring and positive way with older people.

Extra Care Support Worker Duties:

Providing respectful personal care, practical and emotional support to older people based at our Slough Extra Care Service

Supporting service users to retain their independence for as long as possible

Collaborating with service users, families, and involved professionals to provide a consistent and coordinated service that meets the needs of service users

Working as part of a team and alone in service user homes

Working through weekends and evening to provide care

Experience of working with older people is not essential for this Support Worker role; however you must have a warm personality and a passion for improving the lives of older people.

Benefits of working with Creative Support:

A one-off bonus of £100 upon successful completion of the 4-month probationary period.

Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave,

Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff

Free employee support programme

All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams

Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma

Choice of weekly or monthly pay

This position offers the opportunity to work in an environment that challenges and encourages personal and professional development. Creative Support has obtained Investors in People Silver status and you will receive ongoing training regarding the service user group you work with and training regarding changes to the law governing social care.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.