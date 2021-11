Riding the wave of ever-increasing demand for GPUs, NVIDIA has now reported record results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Over the three months, the tech firm brought in $7.1 billion USD, representing a 50% increase from the same period last year and a 9% growth over the previous quarter. Record-breaking revenues were recorded across NVIDIA’s Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization departments. The first of the three raked in $3.22 billion USD, marking a 42% surge year-over-year, while the second made $2.94 billion USD, equating to 55% in growth. Earnings per share came in at $0.97 USD, up 83% from a year ago.

