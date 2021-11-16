ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Support Worker (Learning Disabilities)

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Support Worker (Learning Disabilities)

Our client is looking for Support Workers to join their friendly and welcoming team. This is your chance to make a real difference to people's lives.

Experience is not essential as they provide all the training you need to be a confident support worker. Whether you are an experienced professional or completely new to the world of care, they want you to be a compassionate and friendly individual, who shares their Values.

What matters most is a positive attitude to life and a desire to support people to live their life with as much independence, choice, dignity and control as possible. You will need to have good listening skills and a practical, caring approach. Basic computer literacy is a necessity, as the role requires you to retrieve and record information using a variety of IT systems.

Salary: £8.91 per hour

Hours: Part time, Permanent, 25 hours per week

Location: South Molton, Devon

What they Offer

Apprenticeships - Earn whilst gaining a fully funded Level 2 Diploma in Health & Social Care with a Top 100 apprenticeship employer (ranked 11th in 2020). Access to the company benefits package. Access to award-winning training and development. Annual staff award scheme. A contributory pension scheme & life assurance. Free DBS Check.

If you do not already have a relevant qualification in Health and Social Care, our client will fully fund and provide training for you to obtain your Diploma in a Health and Social Care within the first 18 months of your employment.

They ask all their teams to take advantage of the Covid-19 vaccination, which is offered to frontline support workers as a priority group. In some types of service this vaccine is required by law, but they strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated (across all their services) to ensure both the safety of the people they support and their colleagues.

A full UK driving licence is desirable for this role.

Closing date: Wednesday 15th December 2021

Find your place with them and change lives.

STRICTLY NO AGENCIES PLEASE.

You may have experience or an interest in the following: Support Worker, Support Work, Charity, Charities, Third Sector, Learning Disabilities, Social Care, Voluntary Sector, Mental Health Worker, Healthcare Assistant, Care Staff, Community Development, Care Worker, Vulnerable People, Social Worker, Not for Profit, NFP etc.

Comments / 0

