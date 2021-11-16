ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Home Support Practitioner

 8 days ago
Our client is a dynamic charity with proven impact. For over 35 years it has been working with children and young people struggling to stay in school due to a wide range of complex family issues. They get children and young people back into school ready to learn, whatever it takes.

School-Home Support Practitioner

Based: A primary school in Dagenham, RM9 5RH

Hours: Two day per week post, hours to be confirmed

Contract: Term time only

Actual Salary Range: £8,229 - £9,160 per annum (£20,574 – £22,901 FTE) ​ - depending on experience

Start Date: As soon as possible

The post-holder will be based in a primary school focusing their support on improving attendance, punctuality and engagement in learning. The post-holder will work in close partnership with school staff to deliver a programme of casework and other activities to promote educational outcomes for disadvantaged children and families. The post-holder will need to be persistent, resilient and tenacious along with having the experience of working with hard to engage parents.

This is an exciting opportunity for the successful candidate, who will have good experience of working effectively with social and emotional factors affecting a child’s capacity to learn, strong abilities in engaging children and their families, and a confident ability to form professional partnerships with children and their families.

Closing date for applications: Midnight Thursday 2nd December 2021

First Stage Interviews: Wednesday 8th December. Virtual Interviews

Second Stage Interviews: Date to be confirmed (December). To be held at the school

To Apply and for More Information:

After you have followed the job board process, you will receive an email from CHM Recruit with further details on how to complete your application.

Please check your email inbox and spam / junk mail folder and disregard any automated email correspondence from the job board.

Our client is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community.

This charity takes very seriously the duty of care to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and is committed to ensuring that their safeguarding practice reflects statutory responsibilities, government guidance and complies with best practice. Their safeguarding policy recognises that the welfare and interests of children are paramount in all circumstances.

This role is subject to an Enhanced DBS Check.

No agencies please.

