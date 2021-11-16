ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extreme Cold: Day 2 of Winter Weather Awareness Week

By Savannah Tennyson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tMlk_0cygFjlZ00

Extreme cold temperatures in Missouri are very dangerous. Prolonged exposure to the cold can cause frostbite, hypothermia, or in extreme cases death. Excessive cold is one of the leading weather-related causes of death across the country. People most at risk for extremely cold temperatures are infants and the elderly. Freezing temperatures can cause damage to crops and property.

Frostbite occurs when the skin becomes cold enough to actually freeze. A loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance is signs of frostbite. The most affected areas are fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the nose are, which are the most common areas affected. Frostbite can permanently damage the body. People most at risk are people who have reduced blood circulation and people who are not dressed properly for extremely cold temperatures.

Hypothermia can occur during long periods of exposure when the body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Signs of hypothermia are a person who becomes disoriented, confused, and shivers uncontrollable, eventually leading to drowsiness and apparent exhaustion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Indiana Should Prepare For An Extremely Cold Winter

According to NOAA, Indiana is forecast to receive significantly more snow than usual this year. So, if you enjoy going out on walks or having snowball fights, the next few months should be great. However, you should obviously take precautions to ensure you can enjoy the winter weather safely in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
North Cook News

Winter Weather Preparedness Week

City of Evanston issued the following announcement on Nov. 15. To help keep streets, sidewalks and public ways safe and accessible for all community members this winter, the City of Evanston is reminding residents of snow parking restrictions, convenient notification methods, shoveling guidelines and other helpful tips as part of Winter Weather Preparedness Week, November 15-19.
EVANSTON, IL
WJCL

Monday's cold front will bring winter-like weather this week

Sunday night will stay on the mild side as lows stay in the mid to low 50s. Increase cloud coverage and patchy fog will develop overnight. A cold front will begin to approach Monday mid-morning. This will bring a small chance of rain, but it will bring a big drop in temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

Gear Up With These Cold-Weather Winter Workout Essentials

If you like exercising outdoors, the upcoming months may be challenging. The wind, freezing rain, snow, and of course those low temperatures—unless, of course, you live in states like sunny California, Florida, and Arizona. Still, you want to get out and get fresh air in your lungs without feeling like a popsicle. Heading outdoors, especially when it is sunny, can help to naturally improve your mood, help you to feel energized, and may even boost your immune system. While there are benefits, you also have to be mindful of cold temperatures. You to make sure that you have the correct winter...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as cold as yesterday morning waking up.  Winds out of the south ahead of an area of low pressure will keep our temperatures seasonable. Widespread light rain arrives around 11:00 a.m. and will last through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) During the night as temperatures fall, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most of the light rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges. We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but it will stay mainly...
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy