International tourism returns to Las Vegas on November 8 when the United States allows flights from around the world to come into America. The pandemic shut down international tourism for 21 months from China, Canada, Mexico, India, Brazil, much of Europe, and more, and now vaccinated international visitors can come into the United States. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates that 5.7 million international travelers flew into McCarran International Airport in 2019, but that figure does not include those who flew into another city first before traveling on to Las Vegas. And that was a down year for international travel.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO