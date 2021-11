PHOENIX - The holidays are right around the corner, and with that comes the hundreds of shoppers packing stores searching for some of those Black Friday deals. For Black Friday in 2021, some items might be hard to come by due to ongoing supply chain problems that rose out of the COVID-19 pandemic. That supply chain problem has gotten worse in recent weeks for some, like those at Stinkweed's Records in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO