You will be able to get your kids signed up for the COVID-19 as vaccine clinics are scheduled for later this week. The Door County Public Health Department released the details as a part of its Monday situation update after the vaccine got its final ok late last week. While it is rare for kids to get severely ill with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control say they can still get sick, suffer complications later in life, and spread it to others. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered by Door County Public Health to kids ages 5-11 by appointment only on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. The second set of days are set up for December 1st and 3rd. The county announced there were only 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend out of 141 tests distributed. The number of active cases tumbled down 58 to 323. One new hospitalization was also reported and there were no additional deaths.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO