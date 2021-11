Jersey Mike' Subs is continuing its expansion into Maine with the opening of four new stores to bring their total in the state to six. Jersey Mike's Subs is based out of, you guessed it, New Jersey. It originated in 1956 and was franchised in 1987 and now has 1700 locations throughout the United States. What makes Jersey Mike's unique is that they slice their meats and cheeses right in front of you, trim and cook roast beef right in the store and offer their signature red wine vinegar and olive oil blend to top off your sub with.

10 DAYS AGO