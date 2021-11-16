ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated part-time cook to join our team!

We are a small Mental Health Residential Service based in Stoke-on-Trent (ST6), providing care and support for service users with Mental Health needs. We are seeking an experienced Cook, to run and manage the kitchen along side other team members, cooking for 14 service users.

Working hours are 18.75 hours per week as follows:

Two 7.5 hours shifts (09:30-17:00 mid-week and 08:30-16:00 at weekends) – working alternative weekends

One 3.75 hour shift each week (09:45-13:00)

Main responsibilities for Cook

  1. Prepare and cook homemade lunch and evening meals with fresh vegetables cooked daily, plus weekend breakfast brunch and suppers to a high standard.
  2. Ability to make cakes, pastries and desserts/sweets is important.
  3. You will be cooking for 14 service users, offering quality cuisine, including soft meals and special dietary requirements.
  4. Knowledge of food hygiene, health and safety is important.
  5. Ability to plan and design menus is important.
  6. You will be responsible for ordering all the food and controlling the stock.
  7. Ensuring the kitchen is kept clean at all times and deep cleaning as per cleaning schedule.

Skills/Qualifications/Requirements:

  1. Previous experience in a care home or hospital or school or similar environment is useful.
  2. Must have good interpersonal and communication skills.
  3. We are ideally looking for someone with NVQ in Professional Cookery, and as a minimum level 2 Food Hygiene Certificate Basic Food Hygiene Certificate.
  4. You will have at least one year’s experience in a similar role or with similar responsibilities.

In return we offer a wide range of benefits to ensure job satisfaction. This includes:

  • A range of employee discounts
  • Free life assurance
  • Pension with company contribution
  • Highly serviced employee advice line
  • The service is on a main public transport route and is easily accessible.
  • Free onsite car parking facilitates

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.

