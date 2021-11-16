ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2021 Playoff picture: Bears begin outside the hunt

By Robert Zeglinski
windycitygridiron.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year. Whatever football programming you consume nowadays will begin, if they haven’t already, showing “playoff picture” snippets, periodically, week by week. It’s a staple designed to conjure up interest in fledgling teams that have no shot at beating any actual heavyweight fighting for their seasons in do-or-die...

www.windycitygridiron.com

ClutchPoints

Cardinals GM drops truth bomb on JJ Watt injury

After sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 7, it was feared JJ Watt would miss the remainder of the regular season. However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope the superstar pass rusher finds his way back onto the field for the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: Looking at the NFC Playoff Picture Before Week 10

We’re now into Week 10 of the NFL season, and it is becoming much more clear which teams are likely to be vying for a playoff spot in the loaded NFC. The Los Angeles Rams hit a stumbling block with a recent loss to the Tennessee Titans, however, most of the top teams in the NFC lost this past week, meaning the Rams are still entrenched in the same spot they were from a week prior. Every week here at Downtown Rams, we’ll be keeping an eye on the playoff picture and the top games to keep an eye on.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Rams#Seahawks#American Football#Nfc#Division#Arizona Cardinals#Tb
FanSided

NFL playoff picture at halfway point of season

With Week 9 set to conclude after Monday Night Football, here is how the NFL playoff picture looks thus far. The NFL has almost reached its halfway point following Sunday’s slate of games, with the only contest remaining being on Monday night between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Sunday games showed us anything, there is no clear cut favorite to win the Super Bowl, especially in the AFC.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Playoff picture: Sunday was a good day for Falcons

Following last weekend's loss at home against the Panthers, it would have been hard to find much enthusiasm for a discussion about a Falcons playoff push. The loss dropped the Falcons to 3-4, and 0-2 in the NFC South Division. They entered Week 9 in a pack of five teams with three wins, and on the outside of the playoffs looking in.
NFL
Patriots.com

NFL Notes: Pats playoff picture coming into focus

With the season squeaking just past the halfway point, the Patriots find themselves sitting at 5-4 and smack dab in the middle of the playoff race in the AFC. The Patriots Week 9 win in Carolina represented a lot of firsts – at least in the post-Tom Brady era. The 24-6 win was the team's third in a row, marking the first three-game winning streak for New England since Weeks 6-8 in 2019. It also moved the Patriots above the .500 mark at 5-4, the first time that has been the case since Week 3 of last season when a win over the Raiders made them 2-1. Most importantly, the win, coupled with Buffalo's stunning loss at Jacksonville, allowed the Patriots to move within a half-game (one game back in the loss column) of the 5-3 Bills in the AFC East standings. It's the closest the Patriots have been to first place since Week 1 of last season when the same two teams were 1-0.
NFL
FanSided

NFC Playoff picture: How Packers stack up heading into Week 10

At 7-2, the Green Bay Packers have positioned themselves in a good place after the first nine weeks of the season. However, there’s still more work to do. With just under half of the season remaining, let’s take a look at how Green Bay stacks up against the rest of the NFC in the playoff picture.
NFL
FanSided

NFC Playoff Picture if the season ended today

With Week 10 of the NFL season almost in the books, how does the NFC playoff picture look if the campaign were to end today. If the 2021 NFL season has shown us anything, it is that there is no clear Super Bowl favorite 10 weeks in especially in the NFC. The has been no separation from the top teams in the conference, giving teams sitting at or below .500 hope of sneaking into the playoffs in the next seven weeks.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens QB Trace McSorley Reportedly Signed By Arizona Cardinals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quarterback Trace McSorley has been signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad and added to the roster of the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, McSorley has appeared in three games with Baltimore and gone 3-of-10 for 90 yards and one touchdown. Arizona is signing QB Trace McSorley off the Ravens’ practice squad and on to the Cardinals’ roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021   Memorably, McSorley was pressed into service during the team’s Dec. 2, 2020 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after backup Robert Griffin III,...
NFL

