Relief Extra Care Support Worker

Do you have the commitment and positive values to make a difference to the lives of people living in our extra care service in Ribbleton, Preston?

Creative Support is a non-profit organisation which provides high-quality person-centred social care services for people with learning disabilities, mental health and other needs. Our Extra care service in Preston provides person-centred support to older people who have dementia, physical/mobility needs and may have further complex needs.

We are looking for calm, resourceful and enthusiastic individuals who are well-motivated, hardworking and keen to join our friendly team. You will provide person-centred care and support to tenants within the scheme. You will have skills in positive communication and engagement and will be able to demonstrate unconditional positive regard for the people we support. You will have the maturity to work within a positive behaviour support framework, to accept responsibility and to grow in confidence as a skilled practitioner. You must be able to follow agreed guidelines and to work positively within a consistent, mutually supportive team.

This will provide you with a great experience to enable you to develop skills which can underpin a successful career in adult social care.

You must be willing to actively embrace all aspects of the role including support with personal care, health related and domestic tasks. Prior experience in this field of work is essential. You will be paid on a weekly basis.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants for relief roles to have had both Covid 19 vaccinations prior to starting employment with us.