As the release of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 is drawing near, more rumors regarding the first handset to launch with it inside keep surfacing as well. While it wouldn't have been surprising to see Vivo becoming once again the brand that spearheads a new technology/hardware part with the NEX 2022, it seems that the honor of releasing the first Snapdragon 898-powered smartphone might go to Motorola this time.

