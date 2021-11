Last month, a video went viral of country star Luke Bryan helping out a mom with a flat tire, and he’s now spoken out about his good samaritan moment. On Oct. 24, Bryan pulled over on a country road in Columbia, Tennessee to help a single mother and her two children. Courtney Potts ended up with a flat tire and was left stranded before the famous musician came to the rescue. Bryan didn’t know Potts filmed him while he changed her tire. But he quickly realized his act of kindness went viral when on the internet not long after.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO