Mother Goose on the Loose November 2, 9, 23, 30 10:00am Madison Library Mother Goose on the Loose is designed for children 6mo-35mo. and includes rhymes, songs, musical instruments and more for babies and toddlers and their caregivers. Siblings and older children welcome. Social distancing will be in place. Space is limited. Registration required. Please, register each week that you plan to attend. Location: Main Library Auditorium. Free. Go to: www.mjcpl.org/events to register or call the library at 812/265-2744.

MADISON, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO