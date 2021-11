Pinegrove have announced details of a new album – ’11:11′ is set to come out early next year and is being previewed by the single ‘Alaska’. The band’s new album, which follows 2020’s ‘Marigold’, will come out on January 28, 2022 via Rough Trade, and was self-produced by the band, while mixing came from Death Cab For Cutie‘s Chris Walla.

