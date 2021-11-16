Semi-Permanent Faux Freckles Are The Newest Iteration of Face Tattoos

Look around us, or you know, on TikTok: Just about every Y2K beauty trend is back full force, from butterfly clips and French tips, to shimmery shadow, and frosted lips. And no, we’re not mad at it. In fact, we’re already thinking about all of the ways we’re going to incorporate our favorite fads from the early aughts into our beauty game this holiday season, as it’s one of the best times of the year to experiment and really go all out with your look. Here to help us live out our early 2000s-inspired beauty dreams is e.l.f. Cosmetics’ new holiday collection: Frost Your e.l.f. The ultra-festive, aptly-named line features a dreamy assortment of shimmery and metallic makeup offerings, including limited-edition favorites and gift sets with skin-care goodies, too. Oh and naturally, because it’s e.l.f., there’s options for every price point.

