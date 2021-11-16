ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harry Potter’ cast Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to reunite for ‘Return to Hogwarts’ special

By KTLA Digital Staff
 5 days ago

The cast of “Harry Potter” will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved franchise’s first film.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will travel back to Hogwarts for the first time for the retrospective special “Harry Potter 20 th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which will drop at midnight on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, on HBO Max.

The special will tell the making-of story through interviews and cast conversations with the actors, HBO Max announced.

The actors, who played iconic wizard trio Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight films.

Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps will be among the cast members reuniting for the anniversary special.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

A first look at the special will debut during the premiere of “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” on Nov. 28 on TBS and Cartoon Network.

Fans can gear up for the retrospective by checking out the 20th anniversary hub on WizardingWorld.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

