In our previous article, we introduced Netflix's 10 Rumored Mobile Games on Android and IOS. Now that Netflix Gaming is a thing on both platforms, its streaming service is dedicated to growing its library of games way beyond that. The company is announcing new titles that subscribers can look forward to. One of the new games heading our way is a League of Legends spin-off by the developers behind the Bit. Trip series, Choice Provisions. "Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story", the new game on Netflix, seems to continue the studio’s rhythm lineage and looks to merge a Bomberman gameplay style with music and a lot of interesting styles.

11 DAYS AGO