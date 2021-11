Those early rumours turned out to be true — Halo Infinite multiplayer is available now, as announced on Microsoft's Xbox 20th anniversary stream. As well as dropping a teaser trailer for the upcoming Paramount live-action Halo TV series, Microsoft dropped a bomb by revealing that Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer component would launch almost a month early, and it's available to play right now. The campaign component will still launch on December 8th as originally planned, but we get a good three-week headstart with the multiplayer, which is obviously excellent news. While technically a last-minute beta, 343 did confirm that progress would carry over to the full release in a few weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO