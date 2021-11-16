ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Trump name to be dumped from D.C hotel

travelmole.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C is changing hands. It will be rebranded to...

www.travelmole.com

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

Goodbye Trump Hotel, Hello Waldorf Astoria D.C.

The tallest building in downtown Washington, besides the Washington Monument, is a monument to another president: Donald J. Trump. Now, the gold letters on the Trump International Hotel could be removed for good: the Trump Organization is selling the hotel, and it will be rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria, according to the Wall Street Journal.
WASHINGTON, DC
bulletin-news.com

Trump Organization is Selling Washington Hotel for $375m

According to reports, the Trump Organization has agreed to sell its coveted Washington hotel for $375 million (£279 million). According to rumours, the Trump International will be renamed Waldorf Astoria and operated by the Hilton company as part of the anticipated sale. A US congressional investigation revealed last month that...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEKU

Trump's controversial hotel in D.C. will reportedly be sold and renamed

Former President Donald Trump's company has agreed to sell its Trump International Hotel operation in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be worth $375 million and will result in the Trump name being removed from the landmark property that stands close to the White House.
POTUS
Gazette

Trump Organization to sell DC hotel for $375 million

Former President Donald Trump's organization is reportedly selling its Washington, D.C., hotel to the CGI Merchant Group for $375 million, according to reports. CGI Merchant Group made an agreement with Hilton Worldwide Holdings to turn the Trump International Hotel into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the Wall Street Journal. The new deal is expected to conclude in early 2022, according to the outlet.
U.S. POLITICS
johnnyjet.com

Washington, D.C.’s Most Controversial Hotel Sold and Will Be Rebranded

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I think it’s safe to say that Washington D.C.’s most controversial hotel is The Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. and no matter what side of the political spectrum you sit on, including somewhere in the middle like me, the latest news about the hotel isn’t all that surprising.
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Trump reaches $375M deal to sell DC hotel - WSJ

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's family hotel company has reached a deal to sell the rights to its Washington, D.C., hotel for $375 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group is in contract...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
loyaltylobby.com

Trump Washington D.C. To Become Waldorf Astoria

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump Washington D.C. Hotel is set to change owner for $375M and become reflagged with Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria brand. The Miami-based CGI has reached an agreement to take over the lease that runs close to 100 years. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, and Trump’s name removed from the building and replaced with the Waldorf Astoria.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump’s company to sell D.C. hotel lease for $375 million, report says

Former president Donald Trump’s real estate company plans to sell the federal lease to its luxury D.C. hotel to Miami-based CGI Merchant Group, according to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal. The Trump Organization, which leased the Old Post Office property beginning in 2013, has been in discussions...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Waldorf Astoria#Cgi Merchant Group#The Wall Street Journal#The White House
Washingtonian.com

5 Wild and Weird Moments From the Trump Hotel We’ll Never Forget

After years of rumor and speculation, it looks like the Trump hotel lease will actually soon be sold. The Wall Street Journal broke the news over the weekend that Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group is under contract to take over the controversial property for $375 million and plans to remove the Trump name. It will officially be the end of an era for “America’s Living Room,” the gathering hub of right-wing power players, MAGA fans, and MyPillow Guy during the Trump years. Here’s a quick look back at five wild and weird moments you may or may not have forgotten all about:
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
POTUS
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy