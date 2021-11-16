Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency to help repair NC 12 on OBX
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency to help the state repair Highway 12 on the Outer Banks following a recent coastal storm.
Declaring a state of emergency allows the state access to federal funds, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.
“This state of emergency will help our Department of Transportation get federal funds to pay for the costs associated with this storm, including repairs to the dunes that protect the highway,” said Cooper.
The storm on Nov. 7-9 closed Highway 12 between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.‘Avoid travel until conditions are safe’: N.C. 12 closed due to ocean overwash, NCDOT says
Ocean overwash destroyed dunes in the area that protect the highway.
The state has requested aid from the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief program to address damages from the storm.
The state of emergency is in effect for Dare and Hyde counties for 30 days, or the duration of the emergency, whichever is less.Could the recently passed infrastructure bill help long-term solutions for NC 12? Dare County leaders hope so New task force aims to tackle chronic issues with NC 12 caused by storms
