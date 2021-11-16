ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EyePoint Pharma slumps on offering of $100M common shares

By Preeti Singh
 5 days ago

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) has launched an underwritten public offering of $100M of shares of its common stock. Actual size and other...

Seeking Alpha

Voyager Therapeutics: Another Year, Another Deal

After making a strategic shift and losing its CEO on the way, VYGR is back with a new platform and a new big pharma deal. I covered Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in January, where I discussed the complicated story of the company, its Parkinson’s Disease asset that had been put on a clinical hold by the FDA, and so on.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Seeking Alpha

Mesoblast and Oaktree Capital refinance senior debt facility

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) has successfully refinanced its existing senior debt facility with a new $90M five year facility provided by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Mesoblast drew the first tranche of $60M on closing, with proceeds being used to repay the outstanding balance of the existing senior debt facility...
Seeking Alpha

23andMe: No Surprises With Recent Earnings, But Long-Term Story Remains Positive

23andMe recently reported quarterly results which held no major surprises as the company continues to build out its DNA-based reports available to consumers. 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) reported their first earnings as a public company, and while the earnings themselves were nothing spectacular, the long-term potential absolutely remains intact. Revenue growth of 7% was a little shy of expectations, but the growth story remains in the company's 40+ drug products and therapeutics that have yet to be monetized. Realistically, the company's massive data sets and collaboration with GSK should yield at least one successful drug, which could ultimately propel the stock much higher over the long term.
Benzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Friday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. for adults 18 and older. The booster can be used in all individuals 18 years and older who have completed a primary...
rismedia.com

Fathom Holdings Announces Proposed Primary and Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc., a tech-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, has announced a proposed primary and secondary offering of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Fathom also expects to grant to the underwriters of the...
Seeking Alpha

Arbutus Biopharma: Recent Acquisition Of Dicerna Makes It An Attractive Investment

Recent Acquisition of RNAi drug maker Dicerna by Novo Nordisk makes a case for eventual partnership/buyout of Arbutus Biopharma. Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) is a biotech that should be on every long-term investor's radar. Not just the mere fact that it's using RNAi science to tackle a very large market opportunity, which is Hepatitis B. I believe it is greatly undervalued, especially since the recent acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) by Novo Nordisk (NVO) for $3.3 billion. The stock price has been struggling over the years, but I think that if one holds a long-term view in mind, then I believe Arbutus will ultimately deliver for its shareholders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Schweitzer-Mauduit Stock: Promises Margin Improvement In 2022

I turned bullish on SWM in May but have been wrong so far. It's been six months since my bullish article on Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM) and unfortunately the share price has totally not evolved as expected. In the May article, I argued the company appeared to be cheap due to its strong cash flows, but unfortunately SWM also had to deal with increasing operating expenses which has put the results in the third quarter under pressure.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

InMode With Intuitive Surgical Potential? Let's Run The Numbers

InMode has generated much buzz and gains for shareholders and some have compared it to the incredibly successful Intuitive Surgical. InMode Ltd (INMD) develops, manufacturers, and sells medical devices that enable minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures. The company operates in the United States and internationally and has been public since August of 2019. Over that time the stock has done incredibly well for investors returning over 1,000%.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Samba TV Begins $75 Million IPO Rollout

Samba TV has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ. Samba TV (SMBA) has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides viewership data for Internet connected televisions...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Fogo Hospitality Targets $100 Million U.S. IPO

Fogo Hospitality has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO. Fogo Hospitality (FOGO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm operates a growing network of Brazilian full-service steakhouse restaurants in the U.S. under the...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Goldman highlights stocks to watch for options-expiry moves today

Single stock options trading hit a single-day high this month and $746B of single stock options expire today. "Today’s expiry could be important for stocks with large open interest in at-the-money options; market makers delta-hedging large options portfolios will be active," Goldman Sachs derivatives analysts write. "This flow is likely to dampen volatility in some names while exacerbating stock price moves in others."
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

CytoDyn: Looking For A Turnaround Following Positive Updates

CytoDyn continues to report noteworthy updates regarding their flagship product, Leronlimab, which has been able to post impressive results in numerous indications. CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) continues to report noteworthy updates regarding their flagship product, Leronlimab, which has been able to post impressive results in numerous indications. Over the years, CytoDyn and Leronlimab have generated copious amounts of hype and contention between bulls and bears. The bears have had a winning streak as clinical trials and regulatory actions fall behind schedule, which has hurt the share price. However, the company is starting to get a hot hand with encouraging data, regulatory submissions, emergency use authorizations, and other positive updates. These positive updates could lead to more potent catalysts in the future, which might fuel a potential turnaround that could restore the hype around the ticker and have a positive impact on the share price. I believe these recent happenings support my decision to switch from trading CYDY and focus on a speculative long-term investment strategy for the ticker. I intend to review some and provide my opinion about their impact on the company's fundamentals. In addition, I addressed downside risks associated with CYDY. Finally, I take a look at the charts to try to see if there are any signs of a reversal in the near term.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Raises $100M Via Capital Raise At 5% Discount

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) has priced an underwritten public offering of 4.03 million at $13.75 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.27 million shares at $13.74 per pre-funded warrant. The offer price represents a discount of 5% from the last close price of...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

