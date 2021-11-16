Rockford man suffered medical crisis before fatal crash, coroner says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the Winnebago County Coroner, a 71-year-old Rockford man suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing him to crash into a power pole on Harrison Avenue last Friday.

Jeffrey Schumaker was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m, in the 6500 block of Harrison Avenue.

The coroner’s office said Schumaker went off the roadway, striking signs and power poles before his vehicle came to rest.

The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

