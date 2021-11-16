ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3ZIl_0cyg9nBa00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Three new deaths were reported; a 73-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 45-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 78-year-old male who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,336 Up 54
Confirmed Cases 21,844 Up 39
Probable Cases 4,492 Up 15
Active Cases 420 —-
Recovered Cases 25,448 Up 51
Deaths 468 Up 3

