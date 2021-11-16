Kanawha County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Three new deaths were reported; a 73-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 45-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 78-year-old male who was vaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|26,336
|Up 54
|Confirmed Cases
|21,844
|Up 39
|Probable Cases
|4,492
|Up 15
|Active Cases
|420
|—-
|Recovered Cases
|25,448
|Up 51
|Deaths
|468
|Up 3
