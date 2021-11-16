ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County Exec. Curran ousted in election, concedes to challenger Blakeman

By Corey Crockett
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — Incumbent Nassau County Executive Laura Curran conceded Tuesday her bid for reelection, with challenger Bruce Blakeman set to take over leadership of the Long Island county.

Blakeman told PIX11 he received a “gracious and kind call from Laura, she was very helpful and assured me that we would have a smooth transition and I thanked her for her service, and I think that she has a bright future. She’s a very talented person.”

Curran announced her concession Tuesday.

“This is not the result we hoped for, but there is so much to be proud of,” she said in a statement. “Four years ago, we promised to clean up the corruption and fiscal mismanagement that plagued county government, balance budgets and turn deficits into surpluses – and we did just that. My administration took on the tough fight of reassessment: transforming a broken system into one that is fair and accurate. Through strategic investments in community-based policing, my administration secured Nassau’s ranking as the ‘safest community in America.’ And together, we overcame a global health and economic crisis – rebounding as the region hardest hit by the pandemic to the highest vaccinated county in New York State.

“Our county must build on this progress, while preparing for the challenges ahead. I congratulate County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman on his victory, and wish him the best as he undertakes this important work.”

Blakeman joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday, Nov. 5 to discuss the election results at that time — when he held a lead over Curran but the race was too close to call.

This is a developing story.

