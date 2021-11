Well folks, we knew this day would come. The Heat have lost a game, thus, ending their outstanding nine-game winning streak to kick off the 2021-22 season. But it is not all bad news. They played the second half of their weekend series against the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday night and fell 4-3 in overtime. This loss outside of regulation still keeps another key streak alive for the Heat. Their point streak. They have only lost twice this season, but have yet to lose in regulation. Meaning, the new streak to watch is the 11 game point streak.

