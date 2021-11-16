Lt Governor Mandela Barnes to kick off Black Business Week in Beloit
Rock County Jumpstart is encouraging shoppers to not only think local, but to consider minority-owned businesses when making holiday purchases....www.wclo.com
Racist a bit? When is white business week? Or Latino business week? Couldn’t we just encourage local small businesses and call it small business week?
