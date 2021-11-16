ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Roadrunner stows away from Las Vegas to Maine in moving van

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bX1yx_0cyg8ioA00

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Maine said a man unloading his moving van after the drive from Las Vegas discovered an unexpected stowaway -- a roadrunner.

The Avian Haven animal hospital in Freedom said in a Facebook post that a man named Gary contacted the facility when he and his son, Brian, opened the back of their moving truck at a storage facility in Westbrook and discovered a roadrunner apparently had stowed away in the vehicle before they left Las Vegas.

Volunteer Karen Silverman was dispatched to the scene and helped the father and son capture the bird.

"Shortly after Karen arrived, Brian discovered the bird hiding in a front storage area of the van. He flushed the roadrunner out into the back of the vehicle, where Karen handily netted the bird," the Facebook post said.

The roadrunner was taken to an Avian Haven facility, where it was examined.

"The roadrunner was in remarkably good shape for having been confined in the van for four days, leading us to wonder if perhaps some food items had also stowed away," the group said.

Avian Haven said officials are not yet sure whether the roadrunner is male or female.

The group said it is looking into options for returning the roadrunner to its native habitat.

Comments / 23

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast

In the wake of a potent cold front that will track through the Northeast early Thanksgiving week, the coldest air of the season will bring temperatures plummeting to levels more typical of mid-December to the Great Lakes region and Northeast. The wintry chill will also fuel the lake-effect snow machine, sending snow squalls barreling across the region.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Bear cub rescued from plastic jug in North Carolina

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in North Carolina said rescued a bear cub seen wandering for at least two days with a plastic container stuck over its head. Justin McVey, a wildlife biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, said the commission first received reports Monday that a bear was in the Beaverdam area of Asheville with a plastic food container stuck over its head.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
Local
Maine Lifestyle
City
Westbrook, ME
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
UPI News

Flamingo escapes Quebec zoo, visits Tim Hortons parking lot

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A zoo in Quebec, Canada, said a pink flamingo escaped and was found a short time later loitering in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons. The Granby Zoo said the flamingo flew the coop Wednesday morning and was spotted by customers in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons doughnut shop in Granby.
ANIMALS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy