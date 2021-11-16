ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Gok Wan feels inspired to help more people after receiving MBE

By Helen William
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfYLb_0cyg8hvR00
Gok Wan after he received his MBE (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

TV presenter Gok Wan who is known for helping people feel and look their best, said he feels “inspired” to try and help even more after he finally collected his MBE.

The fashion stylist and How To Look Good Naked presenter collected an MBE for services to fashion and social awareness under his birth name of Kowkhyn Wan from the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Wan, 47, said his pride on the day of receiving the award is “right up there” with anything he has done, and he is pleased that his “passion” of raising social awareness had been recognised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muJxl_0cyg8hvR00
Gok Wan is made an MBE by the Princess Royal (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “I believe in all of us having proud moments whenever we possibly can – whether it is overcoming something or going out of or coming into a relationship. “But when something like this happens to me I will never forget this feeling.

“I will never forget this moment.

“It is a feeling of calm, contentment, validation, pride and, also bizarrely, it also fires you up to do more.

“I never thought that it would make you feel inspired to think `you know what, let’s keep going’.”

A chest infection last month had left Wan feeling “a little topsy turvy” and ruled him out of collecting his award from Anne earlier.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Wan said that Anne mentioned she had noticed he missed the previous ceremony.

He added that “she thanked me – which was gorgeous – for my hard work”.

He was a fashion consultant when Channel 4 approached him in 2006 to present How To Look Good Naked, which encouraged men and women who are insecure about their bodies to strip naked for the camera.

The programme ran for five years and made Wan one of the most recognisable fashion experts on TV.

Wan, who is also a vocal advocate for the LGBT community said: “It is incredible to be recognised for the fashion because I have done it for so many years and to have the social awareness (as part of my award) is good because it is a real passion of mine to be able to talk about the LGBT community, teens and youngsters.

“I like both of them and I am really lucky that I have awarded for two different things.”

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Gok Wan set to receive MBE after illness forced him to pull out of ceremony

The TV presenter and fashion stylist is due to receive his MBE for services to fashion and social awareness. TV presenter Gok Wan is set to receive his MBE after a chest infection thwarted his previous attempt to collect the award. He is among a number of award recipients who...
WORLD
goodhousekeeping.com

Princess Anne awards MBE to Gok Wan

Princess Anne awarded an MBE to Gok Wan during two official ceremonies, alongside the Duke of Cambridge. The Princess Royal honoured presenter Gok Wan with his MBE award for using, “his influence as a TV presenter to draw attention to a number charities and campaigns, including those surrounding anti-bullying, cancer care and body positivity,” according to a post on the official Royal Family Instagram account.
MUSIC
lifewire.com

Gaming Helps People With Hearing Disabilities Feel Included

Gamers who are deaf or hard of hearing are getting some high-tech help. The developers of Forza Horizon 5 will add on-screen sign language interpreters who will appear in a picture-in-picture display during the game's cutscenes. It's part of a growing movement to improve accessibility for games. According to a recent report, one in eight people in the United States aged 12 years or older has hearing loss in both ears.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gok Wan
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 4#Lgbt
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Rumors Are Spreading That Brett of 'Married at First Sight' Has a Boyfriend

Spoilers for Season 13 of Married at First Sight below!. So far, there have been 13 seasons of Married at First Sight and the drama only gets better. The reality show is really self-explanatory. Single people agree to be matched with one another by relationship experts and they only get to meet each other the day they get married. That seems like enough to deal with on its own, but things can get more complicated.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Expecting Baby No. 4? Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Delighted About Duchess' Alleged Pregnancy Amid Her Health Issues

Kate Middleton and Prince William are, reportedly, set to welcome a baby girl. Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be enjoying their married life with their three doting children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridge family also appears to be very happy together amid all the issues and controversies face by the palace.
WORLD
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Reportedly Suffered A Mini Stroke, Has Leukemia? Palace Aides Found Her Looking Tired, Disoriented

Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

123K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy