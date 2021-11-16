Bernie Bits: Loyalty To Marmol, Hello Oskar, Welcome Perunovich, Bad Basketball In CoMo, Jerrah Fibs + More

1) Blues Lose To Nashville in OT, 4-3: Sorry, but you can’t take a 2-0 lead at home and fail to win the game. At least the Blues collected a point, but this should have been a two-point night for them … on the plus side, Jordan Kyrou had two first-period goals; he has three goals and two assists in his last five games … according to HockeyStatCard, which synthesizes all of the individual-player game metrics into one score, the Blues three best players were defensemen Calle Rosen and Justin Faulk plus Kyrou … the lowest-rated Blues player was defenseman Marco Scandella … the Blues were outscored 3-0 with defensive pairing of Scandella and Colton Parayko on the ice … pardon my bluntness, but the Parayko-Scandella pairing has been awful this season; most of that is on Scandella … goaltender Jordan Binnington didn’t have a good performance, allowing a goal from low-danger range and another from medium-danger range …

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO