Bernie Bits: Loyalty To Marmol, Hello Oskar, Welcome Perunovich, Bad Basketball In CoMo, Jerrah Fibs + More

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1) I find it interesting that all but one coach from Mike Shildt’s staff were committed to staying on and working with new manager Oli Marmol. True, multiple coaches were under contract for 2022 including pitching coach Mike Maddux and batting coach Jeff Albert. But let’s be real here: if any...

FanSided

stlouisgametime.com

Oskar Sundqvist is returning to the Blues momentarily

The Blues are having to manage some cap jujitsu with four players on Covid-19 protocol and Brayden Schenn injured for the time being. They can’t call up expensive players right now, so their roster is at the exact number of guys needed to ice a team. Part of how the Blues have managed to stay at cap level without having to make moves has been Oskar Sundqvist’s placement on long term injured reserve.
NHL
scoopswithdannymac.com

Bernie: The Cardinals Need Starting-Pitching Insurance For 2022 And Shouldn’t Go Cheap.

It’s interesting to monitor the overreaction to the cost of starting pitching during the grand-opening phase of the offseason free-agent market. The deals for Eduardo Rodriguez, Noah Syndergaard, Justin Verlander set off alarms … as did the Blues Jays’ seven-year, $131 million contract extension for one of their own starters, Jose Berrios.
MLB
