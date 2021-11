A wide-ranging group of buyers could be attracted to the plastics materials businesses of DuPont Co. and Trinseo. Both of those businesses have been put up for sale this month. DuPont of Wilmington, Del., is selling businesses with annual sales of just over $4 billion, including its iconic nylon resin unit. Berwyn, Pa.-based Trinseo is selling its styrenics units, including polystyrene resin and feedstocks. Those units had sales of more than $800 million in 2020, although their sales in the first nine months of 2021 already had exceeded $1 billion.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO