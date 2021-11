No. 21 Arkansas didn’t beat No. 2 Alabama, but they made the 20.5-point favorite play for 60 minutes on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium before finally prevailing 42-35. The game wasn’t settled until an onside kick attempt by Arkansas went out of bounds with 1:02 remaining in the game. Both offenses put on a show Saturday with neither quarterback, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson nor Alabama’s Bryce Young throwing an interception. Jefferson was 22 of 30 for 326 yards and three touchdowns (one was incorrectly overturned or he would have had four). Sam Pittman talked about Jefferson after the game.

