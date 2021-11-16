ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Xavierite, Holly Honore, Featured in 2021s Journal of Undergraduate Chemistry Research

xula.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterly, the Journal of Undergraduate Chemistry Research selects students to be featured in their journal’s publication. This year celebrating their 20th anniversary, the Journal of Undergraduate Chemistry Research selected Xavierite Holly Honore, highlighting her undergraduate research at Xavier University. As a senior Chemistry major, Honore was thrilled to learn...

www.xula.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
uni.edu

Mary Ann Bolton Undergraduate Research Award

Donated by the class of 1970, the Mary Ann Bolton Undergraduate Research Award recognizes and celebrates students who have completed undergraduate research. Those who have conducted research using library materials and worked with a UNI faculty member or mentor can qualify. Full-time students from any major must have completed a credit-bearing course or faculty-mentored project. Projects must also be original work completed no earlier than spring of 2021. The application includes a personal essay of 800-1200 words, a version of the research, a letter of support from a faculty member, and a copy of all project requirements. Each student will only be eligible to win one award and previous applicants are welcome to apply as well. Three winners will be chosen, first place gets $1,200 and two runners-up will each receive $800. Applications will be due by Wednesday, April 13, 2022, so apply online today on the Mary Ann Bolton award website.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
pvamu.edu

Graduate/Undergraduate Student Researcher Spotlight: Lucy Nwosu

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (November 11, 2021) – As the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfurl across the world in 2020, it spurned a life-changing research opportunity for Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) student Lucy Nwosu, who is a doctoral student in electrical engineering in the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering. When the Division of Research & Innovation (R&I) launched the Faculty Research & Innovation for Scholarly Excellence (RISE) for Undergraduate and Graduate programs, Nwosu knew this was the opportunity for her to increase her research opportunities and specifically focus on the growing prevalence of the virus.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
ohio.edu

Provost Undergraduate Research Fund offers awards to 28 OHIO students

The Ohio University Provost Undergraduate Research Fund (PURF) awards program has provided 28 students with a total of $34,764 in funding for their original research, scholarship and creative work this fall. The Provost Undergraduate Research Fund awards are administered by the Research Division. The program received 52 proposals with a...
OHIO STATE
ELON University

Jen Hamel and David Vandermast co-author study about student learning in study abroad courses that include undergraduate research experiences

Elon associate professors of biology Jen Hamel and David Vandermast co-authored a study in the fall 2021 issue of Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research, a journal that focuses on student learning during study abroad courses that include undergraduate research experiences. The article, “Undergraduate research abroad: shared themes in student...
ELON, NC
The Daily Collegian

Altoona student wins undergraduate research poster competition

ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona student Rae V. Griffith won the undergraduate poster competition at the Pennsylvania Sociological Society annual meeting, held virtually Nov. 5-6. The society provides a forum for future social scientists to develop their careers. Griffith, a criminal justice major and sociology minor, presented the poster...
ALTOONA, PA
isu.edu

HERC Grant Funds Undergraduate Robotics Research at Idaho State University

A trio of Idaho State University Mechanical Engineering undergrads will be getting hands-on experience in the field of robotics. Thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Higher Education Research Council, the students will work towards developing a robotic arm, novel grasping mechanism (robotic hand) for sampling, and a vision system that can be mounted on an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undergraduate Research#Chemistry#Research Laboratory#Biomedical Research#Xavierite#Xavier University#Faculty Affairs
the University of Delaware

Undergraduate research opportunity

The Delaware Environmental Institute (DENIN) is now accepting applications for an undergraduate research opportunity in environmental soil chemistry. University of Delaware students with an interest in soil chemistry, sea level rise and climate change are encouraged to apply. Climate change induced sea-level rise (SLR) and increased frequency and intensity of...
EDUCATION
bizjournals

Undergraduate research at Kennesaw State provides students with a career foundation

Kennesaw State University centers itself on its nearly 43,000 students, prioritizing research opportunities and engaged learning that help students succeed and prepare them for day one of their careers. As an R2 research university, KSU’s commitment to offering every student opportunities for success reflects an education that fosters independence, critical...
KENNESAW, GA
claremont-courier.com

Biotech leader honored in 2021 Nature Research Awards

Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) associate professor Kiana Aran and co-founder and chief scientific officer of Cardea Bio was recently announced as the winner of the 2021 Nature Research Awards for Inspiring Women in Science in the Scientific Achievement category. The goal of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of women in STEM careers around the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hamilton.edu

Student Sociology Research Published in Academic Journal

While many college undergraduates have the opportunity to conduct research, few see their work published in an academic journal. But this is exactly what Hannah Petersen ’22 and Ashley Garcia ’22 accomplished with the article “Schools as racialized organizations in policy and practice,” published last month in the international, peer-reviewed Sociology Compass.
CLINTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viterbo hosts 7 Rivers Undergraduate Research Symposium

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – College Students are showing off what they know today during the ‘Seven Rivers Undergraduate Research Symposium’. The event draws in hundreds from around the Midwest. The symposium lasts one day, but can inspire students to start new research. “Research is very on-going. So you come in with one question, but leave with many more,” said...
LA CROSSE, WI
the university of hawai'i system

Undergraduate study abroad support from UH Mānoa honored

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa was chosen as one of the 20-year Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program Top Producing Institutions. The selection was made by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The Gilman Program provides scholarships with the goal to make study abroad...
HONOLULU, HI
Daily Evergreen

Undergraduate research fellowship applications open

WSU students taking part in mentored research have until Jan. 21 to apply for undergraduate research fellowships for the 2022-23 academic year. The application opened Nov. 1 and is available to students of all majors at all six WSU campuses, according to a WSU Insider article. Students do not need...
COLLEGES
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

LGBTQIA+ Roundtable held by External Scholarship and Undergraduate Research Center

Around 70 students attended a “LGBTQIA+ Research Roundtable” this Tuesday, with panelists from the Binghamton University student body and faculty. While Vanessa Jaeger, the assistant director of the External Scholarships and Undergraduate Research Center, helped organize the roundtable, Jaeger wrote in an email that the event was largely organized by Shermont Bradwell, a senior majoring in psychology, who acts as the undergraduate research ambassador for the External Scholarships and Undergraduate Research Center.
BINGHAMTON, NY
goshen.edu

Admissions Counselor for Traditional Undergraduate Programs

Goshen College invites applications for an Admissions Counselor for Traditional Undergraduate Programs. This position is responsible for carrying out key portions of recruiting traditional undergraduate first year students to Goshen College. Counselors are responsible for knowing and implementing best practices in recruitment and admission in order to enroll new students at Goshen College. Must be driven by the desire to help others improve their lives through the pursuit of higher education.
GOSHEN, IN
tlu.edu

Chemistry Department Receives $120,000 Grant to Support Ongoing Research

TLU’s Chemistry Department is the recipient of a $120,000 Welch Foundation grant to support faculty and student projects. As one of the nation’s largest private funding sources for fundamental chemical research at universities, colleges, and other educational institutions in Texas, the Welch Foundation provides an opportunity for students to gain invaluable experience in laboratory research.
AGRICULTURE
The Daily Collegian

Women in energy and water research seminars to feature Jennifer Dunn on Nov. 18

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Celebrating Women in Energy and Water Research lecture series will host two talks by Jennifer Dunn, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering at Northwestern University, on Thursday, Nov. 18. The free lectures are open to Penn State faculty, staff, graduate and undergraduate students. Registration is required.
INDUSTRY
HuntingtonNews.Net

Undergraduate cardiovascular research program earns continued funding

The three-year grant renewal will provide competitive summer internships for undergraduate students enrolled full-time at Marshall University and neighboring institutions. The internship includes a $6,000 stipend for five students each year and the opportunity to conduct research in state-of-the-art facilities alongside experienced faculty from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy