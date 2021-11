Today, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, made up of state senators and representatives, will once again consider federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding to support and strengthen the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program. These $22.5 million in federal funds will play an essential role in getting vaccines to children, seniors and others that need and want them, and to help reduce wait times and increase access to services for all Granite Staters by providing vaccine supplies, technical assistance and increasing staffing capacity among our healthcare providers to help get the vaccine to those that need and want them.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO