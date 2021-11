When Foxconn held its “Tech Day” event last month, it seems most journalists missed the main point of the presentation. They seem to have taken the same approach as they took with every other EV event. Figure out what car has been announced, get its specifications, and then find other interesting tidbits of information about the vehicles and the company. Tell that story, publish, and then move on to the next story.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO